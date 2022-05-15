Bayes Esports raises €6m in funding round

Las Vegas Sands was the biggest investor in the funding round.

The Berlin-based startup received financing from Las Vegas Sands and Bitkraft.

Germany.- The Berlin-based startup Bayes Esports has secured €6m from investors in a new financing round. Having raised €10m in 2021, it looks set to double that run rate this year.

With a staff of 50, Bayes Esports offers data on professional esports tournaments to more than 150 customers in the betting, media and esports sectors, including Google and bet365. The main investor in the latest round was the casino operator Las Vegas Sands. The gaming and tech-oriented venture capital firm Bitkraft also took part.

Bayes CEO Martin Dachselt said the company was seeking investors to help it “professionalise” esports.

He said: “We were looking for strategic investors who would work with us to professionalise the esports industry. Strong shareholders and sustainable growth are the basic requirements for an open ecosystem.”

Chief operating Officer (COO), Amir Mirzaee, said Bayes would focus on expanding in the US and would seek to become a licensed betting supplier there and in Europe.

Bayes has a partnership with esports company ESL Gaming, which it expanded earlier this year adding new game titles and data and marketing arrangements.

