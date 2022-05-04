Esports Technologies rebrands as Ebet

Ebet has customers in at least 15 countries.

The change is intended to reflect the company’s business and mission to provide innovative wagering and technology to a millennial and gen Z market.

US.- The esports betting provider Esports Technologies has announced that it’s rebranding to Ebet, Inc. It’s already launched a new logo and website.

The company, which owns online sportsbook and casino brands Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP, said that the change of name reflects its business and mission to provide innovative wagering and technology to the Millennial and Gen Z wagering market.

Its brands have over 1.25 million customers in at least 15 countries.

Aaron Speach, CEO of Ebet, said, “Our leadership team and I believe this is the right time to rebrand our company to reflect who we are and where we are going. This new brand and evolving positioning perfectly illustrate our growing ambition to serve the entire Millennial and Gen Z market.”

In April, Esports Technologies, now Ebet, announced a software license and service deal between its subsidiary Esports Marketing Technologies and Incentive Games, a developer of free-to-play sports games and casino games.

Incentive will build customised free-to-play games for the firm’s brands. The first free-to-play game will be created using Counter Strike: Global Offensive wagering markets. The firm plans to later expand to Dota 2, League of Legends, and Valorant.