Bally’s to rebrand Twin River poker room

US.- Bally’s Twin River Lincoln has announced that it has partnered with Maverick Gaming to rebrand its poker area as Bally’s Maverick Poker Room. The partnership is subject to regulatory approval. Bally’s will continue to operate and manage the poker room, which has 23 tables on the smoke-free second floor of the casino.

According to Tony Rohrer, regional vice president and general manager of Bally’s Twin River, The Bally’s Maverick Room will host daily tournaments with buy-ins ranging from $50 to $450, offering games, including No Limit Hold’Em, to cater to recreational and professional poker enthusiasts.

“Our goal is to elevate the gaming experience of our poker room by tapping into the knowledge and experience of Maverick Gaming to attract world-renowned poker players and position the Bally’s Maverick Poker Room as the premier poker destination in the region. We intend to increase revenue to the state from our enhanced offering and create new employment opportunities as we build a more robust poker product,” he said.

Eric Persson, CEO of Maverick Gaming, said: “Our long-term plan is to eventually, with proper regulatory approval, hold tournaments seven days a week, with varying buy-ins to accommodate all types of recreational and professional players. Additionally, we are excited to bring our poker experience to a major brand casino such as Bally’s Twin River which is an ideal setting for our twice-annual circuit event which likely will attract more than 3,000 players.”