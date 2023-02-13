Bally’s names Robeson Reeves as new CEO

Robeson Reeves, president of interactive, succeeds Lee Fenton.

US.- Bally’s Corporation has announced that president of interactive Robeson Reeves will replace Lee Fenton as CEO from March 31. Fenton became CEO of Bally’s in October 2021 following its acquisition of Gamesys Group, where he had been CEO since 2015. He will also step down from the company’s board of directors.

Reeves joined Gamesys in September 2005 and held several leadership positions, including director of gaming operations and, from 2015, chief operating officer.

Soo Kim, chairman of Bally’s Corporation’s board of directors, said: “On behalf of the board of directors, I want to thank Lee for his excellent leadership and valuable contributions to Bally’s. Lee has led Bally’s through the effective integration of Gamesys, leaving us well positioned for future growth. During his time, he also established the purpose and values of what is now an integrated Bally’s group. We look forward to building on what Lee has helped develop, and we wish him all the best in his next chapter.

“I am excited to have Robeson succeed Lee as CEO. Robeson has an extraordinary mind and the drive required to excel as he takes the helm. Robeson has been a member of the board since the Gamesys acquisition and his appointment represents the board’s commitment to the development of the very best talent at Bally’s.”

Fenton said: “I want to thank Soo and the rest of the board for my time at Bally’s and for the work through the transition to Robeson’s leadership. Bally’s is an extraordinary business with extraordinary people, and I want to thank each and every one of them for the support they have shown me and the commitment they continue to bring to the business.

“It is particularly special for me to be able to hand the reigns to Robeson with whom I have worked for over 14 years. Robeson is a unique talent and the time is right for him to lead Bally’s.”

Reeves said: “I am honored to lead Bally’s and grateful for the support and confidence shown in me by my fellow Board members. We are a unique company with a robust core and an extraordinary set of opportunities ahead of us. I look forward to working hard with my Executive Team and all our teams to take those opportunities and maximize our growth.”

In January, Bally’s announced the appointment of Tracy Harris as an independent member of its board of directors. Harris’s term is effective upon receipt of regulatory approvals.

Bally’s to cut 15% of interactive workforce

Bally’s Corporation has announced in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it will cut 15 per cent of the workforce at its North American interactive division as part of a restructuring plan. According to the company, the reduction in staff headcount for the division will cost between $1m and $15m in cash severance payments, with the redundancies to take place during the first quarter.