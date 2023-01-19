Bally’s Corporation appoints new member of Board of Directors

Tracy Harris was announced as a new independent member of Bally’s Board of Directors.

US.- Bally’s Corporation announced yesterday the appointment of Tracy Harris as an independent member of its Board of Directors. Harris’s term is effective upon receipt of regulatory approvals.

As an accomplished financial executive and an expert with more than 20 years of leadership experience, Harris has an extensive history of helping highly regulated corporations, as well as government and non-profit organisations, accelerate growth, enhance profitability, achieve business objectives and mitigate risk.

Soo Kim, chairman of the Board of Bally’s, said: “On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Tracy Harris to Bally’s. We will undoubtedly benefit from her deep finance, operations and strategy expertise.”

Tracy Harris sadded: “It is an honor to join such an outstanding group of individuals on Bally’s Board of Directors. I look forward to bringing my experience and perspective to the Board, and to supporting Bally’s as it continues to grow and expand.”

Most recently, Tracy was executive vice president, CFO and Treasurer of MIB Group Holdings, LLC., a startup insurance industry technology provider, where she led the financial transformation of the former Medical Information Bureau. Prior to that, she served as CFO for UMUC Ventures, a VC fund established by the University of Maryland Global Campus, and before that as CFO of Bullis School LLC, an independent college preparatory school in Potomac, Maryland.

She also served as CFO for The BondFactor Company, a municipal bond insurance company, and for the American Institute of Architects where she served as the vice president of Administration.

Harris has been active on several boards across various industries, including venture capital, private equity, health and wellness, real estate, insurance, financial services and retail. She currently serves as a Board Member for CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and publicly traded 1847 Holdings LLC. She also serves as a Trustee, as appointed by the mayor, for the District of Columbia Retirement Board.

Harris received an M.B.A from St. Louis University, an M.P.A from the University of Pennsylvania and a B.S. in Marketing from Fontbonne University. She also completed the General Management Program at Harvard Business School.

