Chamonix Casino Hotel names Brandon Lenssen as vice president and general manager

The Colorado resort opened in November 2024.

US.- Full House Resorts has announced the appointment of Brandon Lenssen as vice president and general manager of Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado, subject to approval. Lenssen most recently served as vice president and general manager for Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI).

He also spent five years as vice president and general manager of Bally’s Black Hawk, where he oversaw three casino properties serving the Denver metropolitan area. Lenssen also held roles at VizExplorer in gaming analytics and at Isle Casino Black Hawk, where he served as senior director of casino operations.

Lenssen brings nearly three decades of experience in the gaming industry to Chamonix.

Lenssen commented: “I’m excited to join the Chamonix team and contribute to its vision of delivering a seamless, world-class gaming experience. Chamonix Casino Hotel is setting a new standard in Colorado, and I look forward to implementing creative solutions that enhance efficiency, improve the guest experience, and maximize the casino’s potential. By leveraging data-driven strategies and operational expertise, we will drive meaningful improvements that position Chamonix as the premier destination in Colorado.”

Chamonix Casino Hotel opened in November 2024. It has slot machines, table games and a high-limits salon, a 300-room hotel and a 980 Prime steakhouse operated by Las Vegas chef Barry S. Dakake. It also has a spa, a full-service salon, an exercise room, and meetings and convention facilities. A heated pool is surrounded by a deck that overlooks Cripple Creek.

