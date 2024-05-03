Focus Gaming News | North America | Finance

Bally’s reports 3.3% increase in Q1 revenue

05/03/24

Bally’s Corporation has reported revenue of $618.5m for the first quarter.

US.- Bally’s Corporation has announced financial results for the quarter ended March 30. The company reported revenue of $618.5m, up 3.3 per cent compared to the same period last year. Some $516.1m was attributed to gaming operations, up 6 per cent year-on-year. Non-gaming generated $102.4m, down 8.4 per cent year-on-year.

North America Interactive saw the most growth, with revenue up 70.2 per cent year-on-year. This was helped by the launch of legal online casino in Rhode Island, with Bally’s the only licensed operator in the state. Bally’s noted a drop within its International Interactive business, but core operations in the UK remained strong.

Elsewhere, Casinos & Resorts revenue was up including the contribution from the Chicago temporary casino and the winding down of the Tropicana Las Vegas.

The company ended the quarter with a loss of $173.9m amid cost increases Adjusted EBITDAR was up 4 per cent year-on-year at $148m.

Bally’s posted 2024 guidance forecasting full-year revenue of between $2.5bn and $2.7bn. The company expects adjusted EBITDAR in a range of $655 million to $695m.

Marcus Glover, Bally’s chief financial officer, said: “Our financial results for the first quarter of 2024 demonstrate the strength of our diversified business segments. Bally’s operating teams remain focused on reducing expenses and enhancing operating efficiency.”

Bally’s Corporation

