Bally’s Atlantic City marks 45th anniversary

The casino showcased new amenities and enhancements.

US.- Bally’s Atlantic City hosted a celebration to mark its 45th anniversary on June 28. The event showcased new amenities and enhancements. Bally’s Atlantic City general manager, Mike Monty, welcomed guests and discussed the renovations.

“Day One” team members were acknowledged for their dedication to Bally’s Atlantic City with lapel pins on the steps of The Carousel Bar to commemorate their 45 years of service. Led by The Fralinger Mummers Group, a parade playing live music guided guests to the all-new High Limit Slot Room, Park Place Prime Steakhouse and Legacy Lounge for their respective ribbon-cutting ceremonies.

Bally’s guests were also invited to the unveiling of Bally’s Original Slot Machine from 1979. The celebration culminated with a food sampling and cake cutting in the Legacy Lounge.