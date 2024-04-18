Bally’s Atlantic City to mark 45th anniversary with new amenities

There will be a new high-limit slot room.

US.- Bally’s Atlantic City has announced that it will commemorate its 45th anniversary by introducing new amenities, including a new high-limit slot room with new slot machines and a private entrance. There will also be a new VIP Player Club Lounge and a new Bally Rewards Center.

There will be ribbon-cutting, cake-cutting, food sampling and themed cocktails on June 28.

Michael Monty, Bally’s Atlantic City general manager and vice president, said: “We are thrilled to celebrate 45 years of success and growth at Bally’s Atlantic City. These exciting enhancements reflect our dedication to providing our guests with the best possible experience and ensuring that their time with us is truly exceptional.”

Bally’s reports $2.45bn in revenue for 2023

Bally’s Corporation reported net revenue of $2.45bn for 2023. That’s a rise of 8.6 per cent year-on-year. Full-year Casinos & Resorts revenue was $1.36bn, up 11 per cent year-on-year. EBITDAR was $653.1m, and Bally’s reported a net loss of $172.6m.

Consolidated revenues for Q4 stood at $611.7m in Q4, up 6.1 per cent year-on-year. Revenue from the Casinos & Resorts segment was $236m. International Interactive revenue was $236m, up 2.1 per cent, and North America Interactive revenues were $33.4m.

