Bally Sports+ streaming service to expand next month

US.- The streaming service Bally Sports+ will launch on September 26 across all 19 Bally Sports regional sports network brands (RSNs), according to Sinclair Broadcast Group subsidiary Diamond Sports Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group CEO Chris Ripley said: “Today is a significant step for the RSN industry as we offer local sports fans across our Bally Sports footprint a new way to watch their hometown teams.

“We view Bally Sports+ as a great complement to the incredible value our distribution partners provide our linear networks; and with both models, we are uniquely positioned to help our team partners grow their fan bases for years to come.”

Bally Sports+ COO and GM Michael Schneider added: “Launching a streaming service like Bally Sports+ across 19 different regions, all with unique content offerings, is an unprecedented undertaking. This full introduction marks a key moment in the evolution of RSNs, but it is also a great moment for local fans who now have another viewing option for their favourite teams.”

Bally Sports+ has already launched in five regions, such as Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports Wisconsin. It now will launch in the rest of the 14 areas.

The service offers live, local NBA and NHL broadcasts and regional programming such as college football and high school sports.

Bally’s makes $40m initial payment for Chicago casino

In June, Bally’s Corporation paid the $40m it pledged as part of its pitch for the $1.7bn Chicago casino, located at the Tribune Publishing site in River West. The $40m will be used to support the city’s pension costs. Bally’s will also pay the city $4m annually and projects $200m in yearly tax revenue.

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement: “This is the first down payment from the casino on the future of Chicago’s pensions and a clear indication of the City’s commitment to its hard working public safety professionals.