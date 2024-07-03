Bally Bet launches in Massachusetts

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has approved the firm’s application for its operations certificate.

US.- Bally Bet has launched in Massachusetts after the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) approved the firm’s application for its operations certificate. The firm joins six other online sportsbooks in the state: DraftKings, ESPN Bet, FanDuel, Fanatics, Caesars, and BetMGM. WynnBet has ceased operating in the state.

Bally’s Corporation’s Bally Bet was going to launch in June, but the launch was put back. The firm received an online sports betting operator licence in January 2023.

MGC chairman Jordan Maynard said: “Congratulations to Bally’s, thank you for being another legal operator in the market. The commission unanimously agreed to issue Bally’s Interactive with its operations certificate.”

Bally Bet launched in Indiana in March. The company also opened a retail sportsbook at its Bally’s Evansville casino.

Massachusetts Gaming Commission calls for transparency on betting limitations

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reiterated that the state’s mobile sports betting operators must disclose their practices for limiting bettors. Commissioners expressed frustration after operators declined an invitation to participate in a roundtable discussion on May 21, preferring to disclose their methods in executive sessions. The regulator lamented the lack of transparency.