Bally Bet Massachusetts launch put back to July

Bally Bet was going to launch this month.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has confirmed that the launch of Bally’s Corporation’ Bally Bet in the state has been put back to July. Interim chair Jordan Maynard said Bally’s had “one outstanding issue” to resolve. The MGC has rescheduled a compliance meeting to July 1.

Bally Bet received an online sports betting operator licence in January 2023. It will join six other online sportsbooks in Massachusetts: DraftKings, ESPN Bet, FanDuel, Fanatics, Caesars and BetMGM. WynnBet has ceased operating in the state.

Bally Bet launched in Indiana in March. The company also opened a retail sportsbook at its Bally’s Evansville casino.

Massachusetts casino and sports betting revenue reaches $155m in May

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported that the state generated $155m in taxable gaming revenue for May. Casino wagering generated $97.9m and sports betting $57m.

Encore Boston Harbor reported $61.1m in gross gaming revenue from table games and slots. MGM Springfield reported $22.4m and Plainridge Park Casino $14.4m. To date, the Commonwealth has collected $1.76bn in taxes and assessments since the respective openings of each gaming facility.