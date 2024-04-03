Bacta and Bingo Association to propose updates to industry regulations

Representatives from the two associations will propose improvements to gaming machine regulations.

UK.- The gaming machine and amusement arcade trade group Bacta has announced that its Technical Standards Group will work in partnership with Bingo Association’s Gaming Machine Working Group. They aim to propose recommendations to enhance existing industry regulations that will enable the machines sector to remain competitive while upholding the “highest standards of consumer protection”.

Headed by MERKUR UK’s Alan Claypole, the partnership will submit its proposals to the British Gambling Commission. A six-point plan will be submitted by April 30, with a more detailed review possibly following.

Bacta national president John Bollom said: “In partnership with the Bingo Association we are drawing up a concise six-point plan to update those areas where we believe that changes could be explored whilst always upholding our unswerving commitment to safer gambling.

“The focus of the Technical Standards Group led by Alan Claypole is to supply the Commission with a set of proposals which are realistic, pragmatic and deliverable all set against a robust commitment to deliver a safe gambling entertainment experience for players.”

He added: “I am delighted that the industry has been given the opportunity to present our thoughts which I believe represents a solid acknowledgement of our reputation as a source of technical insight and expertise.”

Bingo Association CEO Miles Baron added: “Meanwhile, addressing technical standards will enable the industry to continue to engage responsibly with consumers in what is an increasingly competitive and blended land-based/online environment. It makes sense for the Bingo Association to be working closely with Bacta in the area of Gaming Machine Technical Standards where we have much in common, and we are grateful to Alan for his work to date on this proposal.”

Bacta National Council meeting

Bacta’s National Council meeting on April 21 will be held outside of London as it aims to encourage more member participation. It will hold the event in Leeds, West Yorkshire, and members will be invited to meet over lunch and to take part in an informal Open Forum.

The Open Forum will provide an opportunity to discuss key issues and to provide insight into the National Council’s operations and developments following the publication of the UK government’s gambling white paper a year ago. Registration of the event is open now.

Meanwhile, Bacta has launched a census of its members. The survey aims to help it gain more weight in industry decision-making, with responses to inform its lobbying. Issues of particular interest include stake and prize limits, gaming duty and changes to machine numbers. Bollom said the information will help to produce a “Bacta Fact File”, a databank of industry information, which will be maintained and updated.