Full House Resorts selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for American Place

Illinois’ newest casino destination opens its temporary structure with industry award-winning systems technology.

Press release.- Full House Resorts has announced it is expanding Konami Gaming’s SYNKROS casino management system to the sixth gaming destination in its portfolio, American Place.

Located approximately 30 minutes north of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, a temporary structure called The Temporary by American Place will open shortly with approximately 1,000 slot machines, 50 table games, three restaurants, and SYNKROS’ award-winning technology running throughout.

The permanent American Place facility is scheduled to open approximately three years later with a world-class casino, state-of-the-art sports book, premium boutique hotel, 1,500-seat live entertainment venue, and a wide array of eateries, bars, and other amenities.

Daniel R. Lee, president and chief executive officer of Full House Resorts, said: “With SYNKROS at the core of The Temporary at American Place, our guests can immediately begin to connect with tailored rewards, offers, and communications across the site.

“When the permanent American Place casino makes its debut, the earned rewards and relationships will move seamlessly to the new facility, with even more entertainment opportunities.”

In addition to launching SYNKROS’ full marketing suite, The Temporary at American Place is a beta site for the SYNKROS launch of Oracle Analytics, considered one of the nation’s leading options for business intelligence and analytics.

Full House Resorts’ entire portfolio is powered by SYNKROS, including Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, which has pioneered the system since 2006.

Tom Jingoli, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, said: “Full House Resorts brings an innovative approach to every casino destination it operates, and American Place is the latest world-class casino set to entertain guests with a one-of-a-kind experience.

“With SYNKROS’ agile system architecture, robust integrations, and flexible marketing tools, we’re thrilled to flexibly support a diverse spectrum of goals and objectives across the organization’s growing portfolio of properties.”