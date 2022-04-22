Austrian Federal Criminal Police to work with Sportradar on Anti-Doping

Memorandum of Understanding with Sportradar from 2015 extended to include Anti-Doping Services.

Press release.- Sportradar Integrity Services, a unit of Sportradar, the leading global sports technology company, supplying sports integrity solutions to more than 150 sports federations, leagues, law enforcement and state authorities, today announced that Anti-Doping Services have been included in an extension to the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Austrian Federal Police.

Sportradar Integrity Services signed the agreement with the Bundeskriminalamt (BK) of the Ministry of the Interior (BMI). The successful collaboration, which began in 2015, has enabled Sportradar Integrity Services and the Austrian Federal Police Force to exchange information and analysis relating to sporting integrity matters, with the aim of fighting the threat of match-fixing and countering other corruption within Austrian sport.

Under the extended MoU, Sportradar will expand its partnership offering to include its proven, data-driven anti-doping technologies, solutions, and network. Access to these expert services will provide the opportunity to share information that could detect and prevent violations of the Austrian Federal Anti-Doping Act as well as other offences of the Criminal Code in Austria.

Sportradar’s Anti-Doping Services help to support sports bodies and anti-doping organisations in the detection and prosecution of potential violations of anti-doping rules, the development of targeted testing plans, and the identification and disruption of trafficking networks. Under the agreement, Sportradar will provide the Austrian Federal Police Force with information, analysis and investigative support that can extend to athletes, supervisors, medical professionals, anti-doping organisations, sporting bodies and third-party organisations. In addition, Sportradar will provide anti-doping training courses to the Austrian Federal Police Force.

Speaking about the enhanced MoU General Mag. Andreas Holzer, MA – Director of the Criminal Intelligence Service Austria said: “For years, the Austrian Federal Criminal Police Office has played a pioneering role in integrity measures in sports. For this reason, the long-standing cooperation with Sportradar is now being extended to include cooperation in the fight against doping, in addition to match-fixing.”

Sportradar’s Global Head of Anti-Doping Services, Dominic Mueser said: “Through our use of technology and data-driven anti-doping, Sportradar’s Anti-Doping Services department has established itself as a credible and trusted operator in this space, making the extension of our partnership with the Austrian law enforcement authorities a natural next step in supporting them address doping in sport.

“Building on the existing strong relationship, we’re excited about the potential this partnership has to protect clean sport, and we look forward to continuing our work together.”