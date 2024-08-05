Atlaslive teams up with MiFinity to boost payment innovation in the igaming industry

This alliance aims to integrate MiFinity’s advanced payment solutions with Atlaslive’s robust software offerings, enhancing payment capabilities for iGaming operators worldwide.

Press release.- Atlaslive has announced a strategic partnership with MiFinity, a renowned global payments provider. This collaboration aims to integrate MiFinity’s advanced payment solutions with Atlaslive’s robust software offerings, enhancing payment capabilities for igaming operators worldwide.

According to Atlaslive, MiFinity is distinguished by its dual licensing from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK and the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). This underscores its commitment to regulatory compliance and operational excellence.

The company also specialises in providing comprehensive payment solutions, with its MiFinity eWallet serving as a cornerstone product. This eWallet enables fast, secure, and seamless transactions across multiple local payment options and currencies, positioning MiFinity as a versatile ‘omnichannel’ payment provider in the global online payment market.

Lidiia Vakulenko, COO at Atlaslive, said: “We are thrilled to partner with MiFinity to enrich our suite of payment solutions tailored for the igaming industry. MiFinity’s robust payment infrastructure and global regulatory compliance will significantly enhance the efficiency and flexibility of payment processing for our clients.”

Kieron Nolan, Co-Founder of MiFinity, commented: “At MiFinity, we are dedicated to providing innovative payment solutions that cater to the evolving needs of online businesses, including the dynamic igaming sector.

“Through this partnership with Atlaslive, we look forward to delivering enhanced payment capabilities that enable igaming operators to optimize their payment processes and elevate user experiences globally.”