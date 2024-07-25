Olympic Games and betting: Atlaslive analyses the power of new technologies in sports betting

Atlaslive has shared insights on its Atlaslive Platform.

Press release.- The diversity of sports kinds is impressive as well as the number of versatile sports events available today for betting. This year’s Olympic Games in Paris are sure to captivate fans and sports bettors. Everyone will find a sport or country that attracts them with its potential to win and previous history of success.

Of course, there are predictions for every Olympic Games long before they begin, but the world of sports constantly shows that there are no limits to human potential. New technologies, improved training methods, and growing competition make each international multi-sport event unique and unpredictable.

In this article, Atlaslive shares exclusive insights on how its team prepared for this significant sporting event, both technically and in terms of game offerings, markets, and betting opportunities. They will also dive into the history of the Olympic Games to better understand how it all started, how it has developed, and how it is changing now.

Betting on the 2024 Olympic Games is already in full swing at many bookmakers. It allows fans to predict the winners, read expert forecasts, and place bets on their favourite athletes and teams. The Paris Olympics are shaping up to be one of the most thrilling sporting events of the year, offering a diverse range of betting markets. Whether you’re into popular sports like football, athletics, and swimming, or you prefer the less common events like archery and rowing, there’s something for everyone to enjoy and wager on.

Getting closer to what modern sports fans enjoy, it’s clear that many love to experiment and take more risks for the chance to win big on high odds and feel the excitement of the game. According to Atlaslive, with the Atlaslive BetBuilder feature on its igaming Platform, every player can experience this thrill.

“It’s a favourite choice among bettors, giving them the opportunity to try their luck and maximize their winnings. For example, you can place a combined bet on a goal scorer, the first team to win a corner, and the match winner, or make any other combination based on your preferences, analyses, and predictions”, stated the company.

The feedback from the Atlaslive partners concerning BetBuilder speaks volumes. This unique feature provides personalized betting options, an enhanced user experience, and increased engagement, greatly boosting key metrics that are vital to our partners’ success. And this is just a small part of the technology we offer on the Atlaslive Platform.

Summer Olympics and the way bettors can prepare for effective betting

The Olympics have been a pinnacle event in the sports world since the modern version of the Games was introduced in 1896. As the Games approach, many sports fans ask, “Can you bet on the Olympics?”

Every four years, the world’s most talented athletes gather to compete in a wide range of Olympic events, many of which might not be followed by fans otherwise. From basketball to badminton, soccer to skateboarding, the Summer Olympics offer something for every type of sports enthusiast.

In the 2024 Paris Olympics, a total of 206 countries will be represented, with 329 medal events taking place from July 26 to August 11. This event is set to be the largest ever organized in France.

As the Paris 2024 Olympics draw near, fans and sports bettors alike will be cheering for their home nations. While national pride fuels interest in the Games, effective preparation is key for bettors looking to make successful wagers. To enhance your betting experience and increase your chances of winning, it’s essential to look beyond the national flag. Conducting preliminary research on Olympic sports and individual athletes before placing the bets will better position you to enjoy the Olympic experience and potentially earn lucrative payouts at the best sportsbooks.

Favourite sports for betting fans: what the Atlaslive Platform offers

Over the last 5-10 years, some of the most popular sports for betting during the Olympic Games have included swimming, gymnastics, track and field, football, and basketball. Swimming and track and field are especially popular due to their high number of events and the potential for record-breaking performances.

Every sports fan and enthusiast of such events choose what to bet on, whether on a country and the total number of medals their athletes will win, the number of medals in individual sports, or on specific athletes and event winners. With the Atlaslive Sportsbook, players have the flexibility to bet on what excites them the most.

The firm’s experience and observations show that team sports like football, basketball, soccer, and handball have always been favourites. However, it’s important not to overlook other sports that also have a significant place in sports betting during major events. While they might be slightly less popular, they are still highly regarded. On the Atlaslive Platform, it’s possible to find betting opportunities in sports such as aquatics, archery, canoeing, equestrian, gymnastics, fencing, modern pentathlon, and many others.

Inside the Atlaslive Platform: sports betting opportunities during the Olympics

On Atlaslive Sportsbook Platform, there’s a dedicated Olympics section where you’ll find all the sports and events listed. In this category, the company offers diverse kinds of bets such as ‘top medal-winning team’, ‘top gold medal-winning team’, ‘top gold medalists’, ‘winner of the 200m swimming’, ‘winner of the pentathlon’, and more — all these are outright bets. “Bets are typically made before the tournament starts, but you can still place outright bets once the games are underway, though expect the odds to vary from the initial offerings. We provide options on who will top the medals table and which countries will excel”, the firm said.

An extended list of bets for all the sports featured during this year’s Olympic games. Individual sports will be represented, and bets on winners in disciplines like swimming, biathlon, and more will be available. Athletes will be listed by sport, for example in swimming, where you can see a list of athletes and place outright bets on them. Naturally, sports like basketball, volleyball, football, and handball will have a comprehensive range of betting options.

Fans and bettors are most eager to place bets on team sports. Here are the actual betting statistics we observe during the Olympic Games: Football attracts the most bets, about 40-50% of all bets. Basketball and tennis follow with 30-40%. Archery, gymnastics, and swimming account for 10-15% of bets. The rest of the sports get up to 10%.

Everything works in basic mode, all bets made through the Atlaslive Platform are automatically counted. After the official Olympic results are announced by the judges, our system calculates the payouts. For team sports, this calculation happens within seconds. For events like archery, which require a bit more time to finalize official results, we process the bets as soon as the information is available.

The whole process is very quick and keeps pace with real-time events, automatically settling bets during the event itself. The Atlaslive team and Platform handle the Olympic Games and other major global sports events flawlessly, ensuring players receive their payouts promptly. We offer a wide range of betting options and boast an impressive uptime of 99.9%, meaning we consistently manage all loads efficiently. The best thing we can offer players is the rapid settlement of bets, just seconds after the bet has played out. We make this happen.

Atlaslive’s capabilities are expanding, and it is offering more and more markets and opportunities. The Atlaslive Platform encompasses many efficient components, among them a comprehensive CRM system and a CMS tool. The firm said: “We offer our partners the ability to set customized conditions, such as various promotional packages primarily for team sports, which can include zero-margin matches, enhanced odds, moneybacks, cashbacks, and other popular offers. All these settings are adjustable by our specialists upon partner request or based on our recommendations and experience. We coordinate and implement changes swiftly, and they are immediately reflected on the partner’s website”.

The firm doesn’t have a one-size-fits-all approach, instead, they identify and meet the unique needs of each partner, offering flexible and customized solutions. Each operator has a different player pool, with diverse needs and preferences. For example, some might want to promote matches featuring Brazil, while others might prefer to highlight games involving an African country. “We always listen and respond to the specific needs of each market and partner. Atlaslive, the tech behind the game”.

