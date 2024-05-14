Atlas-IAC undergoes a rebranding and unveils its new identity: Atlaslive

The new visual identity retains its focus on blue but now incorporates new accents and shapes.

The new logo reflects a fresh phase of the igaming platform in the industry.

Press release.- Atlas-IAC has taken a step forward, unveiling its new identity as Atlaslive, the dynamic igaming platform. Teaming up with Banda agency, the company started a fresh era in igaming tech marked by innovation, dynamism, live tech and a bold creative approach.

Bogdana Yavorskaya, chief marketing officer at Atlaslive, comments: “Fueled by the dynamic nature of our industry and the rapid evolution within our company, we felt compelled to embrace change that would reflect these transformations. As we review on the strides made over recent years – from refining our unique product to forging new partnerships worldwide – it became clear that a new brand strategy is the natural next step in our journey.”

Yaroslav Serdiuk, strategy director at Banda agency, emphasizes: “The principle of outstanding technology is to mirror life, give important outcomes, and remain unnoticeable in use. The best technology is live tech. That is why we chose the notion of “live” and built the brand entity around it, incorporating it into the brand name as well. The company’s tagline stresses its progress into a dynamic igaming platform.”

The brand’s visual identity retains its focus on blue but now incorporates new accents and shapes. The palette captures the essence of technology, while the shapes, approaches, and the identity system itself underscore continuous dynamism. Keeping “Atlas” and combining it with “live”, the new Atlaslive logo marks not only just a new word but reflects a fresh phase in the industry, seamlessly blending legacy with

innovation.

The mission of Atlaslive is to discover how far igaming tech can evolve. Bogdana Yavorskaya, CMO at Atlaslive, emphasizes, “Just like with life, you never know where it will bring you eventually. But we are up for this journey.”

Maxim Slobodyanyuk, CEO of Atlaslive, believes these values mirror the company’s core principles, “It is crucial for us to maintain open interactions between employees, clients, and partners to foster the creation of new ideas. Responsive to the changing world, we prioritize evolution and continuous improvement as our fundamental principles. Additionally, we ensure our platform is efficient and delivers scaling-up outcomes.”