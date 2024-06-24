Atlaslive partners with Kiron to enhance virtual sports betting options together

The collaboration will expose more players to Kiron’s games.

Press release.- Atlaslive has announced its partnership with Kiron, a virtual sports provider. Focusing on satisfying the end-user’s needs is the driving force to improve more and search for new opportunities and ways to enhance user experiences.

Formerly known as Atlas-IAC, underwent a rebranding campaign in May 2024, Atlaslive, with its live tech facilities is constantly delivering new opportunities and experiences in the igaming world for operators and players.

Lidiia Vaculenko, COO of Atlaslive, shared her thoughts on this partnership: ‘We are delighted to partner with Kiron and integrate their robust solutions. You can see how virtual sports are rapidly gaining popularity in online betting. And it’s no surprise, as users understand the advantages: the results of the games are always fair and quick, thanks to the use of random number generation, and there’s 100 per cent availability — you can place a bet from a browser or an app at any time.

“Typically, the duration of a virtual game is much shorter than a real one, so in just a few minutes, you can experience a lot of excitement and find out if your bet has paid off Kiron Interactive will help us expand betting options and provide more entertainment for users. The Atlaslive Platform has enhanced diversity in our gaming portfolio, which will bring our clients more bets in the virtual sports category and increase the player base.”

Kiron Interactive is a global technology and software company, specializing in creating and providing virtual sports and numbers games. Kiron’s virtual sports offerings are designed as alternatives or complements to traditional sports betting, featuring a diverse schedule of events that allows for continuous in-play betting opportunities every two minutes.

Steven Spartinos, Kiron co-CEO, said: “Kiron prides itself on creating cutting-edge virtual sports and numbers games that deliver memorable gaming experiences for the player, in turn driving customer engagement and retention for our partners. Atlaslive is a leading platform supplying some of the industry’s biggest operators, so we are excited to be enhancing its

product offering with our state-of-the-art games.

“Virtual sports is a rapidly growing segment of the market, in which we have over 20 years of experience. We have carefully cultivated a portfolio of games that will no doubt resonate with players utilising Atlaslive’s partnered operators. The collaboration will expose more players to Kiron’s immersive games, while also ensuring customers have a fully optimised offering.”