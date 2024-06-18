Strategic growth and tech innovations: Atlaslive’s reflects on SiGMA Asia Summit

Maxim Slobodyanyuk highlights the importance of personalization, technological innovation, and adaptability in maintaining a competitive edge and driving growth in the rapidly evolving iGaming industry.

Atlaslive’s CEO, Maxim Slobodyanyuk, granted Focus Gaming News an interview to speak about the company’s presence at the event and the dynamic growth of the Asian iGaming market.

Exclusive interview.- In an insightful interview with Focus Gaming News, Maxim Slobodyanyuk, CEO of Atlaslive, shares key takeaways from the SiGMA Asia Summit. He discusses the dynamic growth of the Asian iGaming market and the cutting-edge advancements that set Atlaslive’s Sportsbook Platform apart from its competitors. He highlights the importance of personalization, technological innovation, and adaptability in maintaining a competitive edge and driving growth in the rapidly evolving iGaming industry.

Atlaslive’s team recently returned from one of the biggest industry events, the SiGMA Asia Summit. What are your impressions of the event?

SiGMA Asia Summit was exciting and productive, offering an excellent opportunity to engage with current partners and establish new connections. It allowed us to identify industry trends, features of the market, market preferences, immerse ourselves in customer behavior, and evaluate the direction of development in this region.

The Asian market holds significant interest for us, presenting vast prospects for Atlaslive’s development. With a deep-rooted passion for sports, Asia is a crucial region for our growth as a global, dynamic iGaming platform. In the Online Gambling market, the number of users is expected to reach 33.9m by 2029.

We approach this market with a keen understanding of its unique characteristics, applying our global expertise to fit the local context. Operating across all continents enables us to adapt our experiences to the Asian market. This event provided an excellent opportunity to enhance this expertise and share it with our partners. Our team is committed to delivering a unique experience and offering partners the maximum benefits of cooperation with Atlaslive.

“The Asian market holds significant interest for us, presenting vast prospects for Atlaslive’s development” Maxim Slobodyanyuk, CEO of Atlaslive.

What are the main insights on the Asian market of iGaming?

Asia has emerged as the world’s largest iGaming market. The surge in mobile gaming, the integration of eSports, and regulatory reforms focused on transparency and consumer protection are pivotal in this dynamic evolution.

A major catalyst for iGaming growth in Asia is the widespread adoption of mobile technology. This trend has spurred the development of mobile gambling applications and optimized websites, providing a seamless and user-friendly gambling experience on mobile devices.

Another notable trend is the increasing demand for live dealer games. These games offer customers a more immersive and interactive experience, allowing them to play against real dealers and engage with other players in real-time. This trend has gained particular traction in countries like Japan, where there is a strong appetite for realistic and engaging gambling experiences.

The Asian iGaming industry leads in technological innovation. The adoption of blockchain technology, AI, and virtual reality is set to transform iGaming operations. Additionally, virtual reality has the potential to deliver immersive casino experiences from the comfort of home. These technological advancements are poised to reshape the industry, providing a competitive advantage to market players in Asia.

The summit in Manila was one of the first where Atlaslive appeared with its new brand identity. Could you tell us more about the company rebranding?

Our rebranding campaign signifies our dedication to innovation and leadership within the iGaming industry. It is aligned with our core business strategy of adapting to market changes and embracing technological advancements to better serve our partners.

In the past five years, we have achieved remarkable growth and progress, currently collaborating with over 100 partners worldwide. Our mission is to discover with our partners how far iGaming tech can evolve.

The primary goals of our rebranding campaign were to convey our company’s evolution, rapid growth, and ongoing technological advancements to our partners and stakeholders. As a leader in the iGaming industry, Atlaslive strives to distinguish itself in a highly competitive market.

This rebranding effort is a crucial part of our comprehensive business strategy, which extends across global markets. We are dedicated to continually enhancing our key product offerings, including Sportsbook, Casino, Bonus Engine, Payment Systems, Risk Management and Anti-fraud, Mobile App, Business Analytics, Retail CRM, and CMS.

We create a live connection between business ambitions and opportunities. Our platform offers an impressive uptime of 99.9 per cent, setting new standards for speed, scalability, and reliability compared to traditional legacy platforms in the industry.

“Our rebranding campaign signifies our dedication to innovation and leadership within the iGaming industry” Maxim Slobodyanyuk, CEO of Atlaslive.

Atlaslive is renowned for its cutting-edge Sportsbook Platform. What sets Atlaslive’s Sportsbook apart from the competition?

Our Sportsbook features fully automated operations, integration with multiple providers, premier betting options, and complete customization of configurations. Furthermore, it offers seamless integration across platforms while operating dynamically and updating in real time.

This level of flexibility and automation provides operators with easy access to essential data, including sports, betting options, odds, and customer interactions. By delivering a comprehensive and user-friendly Platform, we enable operators to tailor their services to meet specific needs and objectives. At Atlaslive, we emphasize true personalization for both players and operators. We equip our partners with advanced features designed to address the specific demands of their market, target audience, and player preferences.

What differentiates our Sportsbook from competitors is that it was developed entirely in-house, showcasing our commitment to innovation. Unlike many providers, we possess this capability, allowing us full control over features and the ability to implement rapid and sustainable improvements. Our continuous product enhancement and personalized approach with each partner offer the flexibility to incorporate specific modules tailored to their business needs. This customization process ensures the product performs and appears exactly as each operator desires, reinforcing our core value of personalization for players and clients.

See also: Yevhen Honcharenko, Atlaslive: “The synergy of advanced technology and professional expertise is the key to our success”

What key offerings did your team present to the Asia iGaming market?

At Atlaslive, we stay at the forefront of technological advancements and evolving user expectations. Our innovation strategy includes integrating state-of-the-art technologies into our platform, such as AI for enhanced personalization, gamification, and blockchain for security.

Adaptability is crucial in the fast-paced iGaming industry. Our continuous refinement of offerings ensures we meet partners’ needs and maintain market relevance. By prioritizing personalized and interactive experiences, we create a dynamic and engaging environment that keeps players returning. This approach guarantees sustained success for our Platform and partners alike. Atlaslive’s dynamic iGaming Platform attracts new partners, drives growth, and sets new standards for excellence.