Kiron Interactive receives Greek supplier licence

The platform has received a licence from the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC).

Greece.- The virtual sports and instant games provider Kiron Interactive has announced that it has received a supplier licence from the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC). It can now supply its offer to regulated operators on the Greek market.

The company said Greece was an “exciting opportunity” for Kiron.

Kiron Co-CEO Steven Spartinos said: “We are incredibly pleased to have been granted a licence to provide our games to a Greek audience, and this is also an important milestone for us as we continue to bring innovative and dynamic content to additional regulated markets.

“We’ll be announcing a series of operator partnerships in due course as we make our mark in this new region.

“We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to working together with Greek operators to introduce our content to local players and grow our brand in this buoyant market.”

Greece opened its gambling market to include online sports betting and casino in 2021, and last year, it increased its maximum stake limit for online casino. Earlier this year, Relax Gaming received a supplier licence in the country and OpenBet announced that it would power OPAP’s online sportsbook.

OPAP has reported revenue of €1.94bn for 2022, a rise of 26 per cent year-on-year. The group benefited from the resumption of normal retail operations after the pandemic, but its online casino business also grew.