Lasha Kupatadze, Atlaslive: “Personalisation is at the core of what we’re working on right now”

Atlaslive’s CPO spoke to Focus Gaming News about the company’s attendance at the SBC Summit and its latest developments.

Exclusive interview.- Right after the SBC Summit in Lisbon, Lasha Kupatadze, Atlaslive’s CPO, gave a quick interview in which he shared the company’s experience at the event. He mentioned that the summit was a great opportunity to strengthen existing partnerships and create new connections. Atlaslive showcased its latest technologies, particularly its Sportsbook Platform, which received positive feedback due to its innovative features and automation capabilities.

Why is attending the SBC Summit in Lisbon so important for Atlaslive this year?

The SBC Summit in Lisbon is a must-attend for everyone in the igaming business as it brings together the key players in the industry. We’re not just there to meet new people and form new partnerships, but also to strengthen the relationships we’ve already built. It’s an opportunity to exchange ideas and insights across multiple areas of igaming, whether it’s about product innovations or broader market trends. As always we presented Atlaslive’s latest technologies and product advancements. Our Sportsbook platform is something we’re really proud of — it’s dynamic, customisable, and designed to meet the specific needs of operators.

We know the audience is eager to see what’s new, and we’re excited to highlight how our solutions can help igaming businesses of all sizes and capabilities stay competitive and reach a broader customer base by offering enhanced experiences.

Staying up to date with new trends is very important, whether it’s gamification, compliance, or payment developments. The SBC Summit helps us stay ahead of the curve. It was a great pleasure for me to speak on ‘Sportsbooks and entertainment: in-play betting,’ where I shared insights on how we’re boosting fan engagement and using innovative tools to personalise the experience.

What makes Atlaslive’s Platform stand out when it comes to new features?

Our Platform is built to make life easier for operators and more engaging for players. With our automated Sportsbook, operators can customise event settings, margins, and limits automatically, so they don’t need to intervene manually every time. We’ve also introduced Bet Builder, which lets players personalise their bets by selecting multiple outcomes in a single event. We see how well it works and it is something that really keeps users engaged.

We continue to develop and enhance our Payment Hub with new market-oriented partnerships and technical capabilities within the system, giving our partners more freedom when setting up and managing payment systems the way they need. It ensures all transactions are swift and secure. When it comes to money, timeliness is key, nobody wants to wait. Our Payment Hub streamlines payments, supporting various currencies and crypto, which is perfect for operators with a global audience. Additionally, our gamification tools, like missions and rewards, make the platform more engaging for players, boosting both interaction and retention.

How is Atlaslive innovating to offer more personalised options for users?

Personalisation is at the core of what we’re working on right now. We want users to feel like the platform is designed just for them, so we’re offering more tailored betting options, flexible deposit methods, and personalised bonuses. By understanding users’ preferences, we can fine-tune the platform and keep them engaged.

On the backend, we’re introducing machine learning into our risk management to identify issues faster and give operators more control. We’re also updating our CRM system, so operators can better engage users with personalised marketing and rewards, helping to keep them around longer.

What kind of feedback did you receive from operators during the event?

Operators’ feedback was overwhelmingly positive. They were particularly impressed with how our solutions can scale and adapt to different needs, especially when it comes to enhancing player engagement and covering a wide range of markets. By the way, my speech on a panel about in-play betting sparked a lot of interesting discussions. Many attendees were curious about how we’re integrating real-time engagement tools and making the betting experience more personalised. It was great to see how well-received our ideas and innovations were.