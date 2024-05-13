Atlaslive named Best Sports Betting Provider and Rising Star in BSG Awards Shortlist 2024

The Baltic Sports Betting Technology Awards 2024 ceremony will take place on June 4.

Press release.- Atlaslive, an igaming platform, has earned recognition as the Best Sports Betting Provider in the Baltic market and a Rising Star in Baltic Sports Betting Technology, as revealed by the BSG Awards Shortlist 2024.

Maxim Slobodyanyuk, CEO of Atlaslive, expressed: “Atlaslive stands out in the iGaming industry for its adaptability and responsiveness to partners’ needs. We understand that every operator has unique requirements, and our tailored approach ensures we meet those needs effectively. At Atlaslive, our growth strategy revolves around fostering close partnerships and establishing a prominent presence in the competitive global entertainment technology market.”

Atlaslive’s success is attributed to its in-house proprietary core platform, which facilitates rapid adaptation and customization to meet the diverse requirements of various markets and operational needs. Key features of the Atlaslive Platform include Sportsbook API Integration, Casino, Bonus Engine, Payment Systems, Risk Management and Anti-fraud, Mobile App, Business Analytics, Retail CRM, and CMS.

Lidiia Vakulenko, COO at Atlaslive added: “We are continuously enhancing every facet of our platform to ensure it delivers a seamless and intuitive Sportsbook API. Our goal is to provide lightning-fast performance, seamless betting experiences, real-time risk management, cutting-edge anti-fraud detection, and the ability to scale effortlessly to meet the demands of our partners across various markets.”

The platform is designed to establish a live connection between business ambitions and opportunities, boasting a 99.9 per cent uptime. The Atlaslive Platform is globally recognized as a leading Sportsbook Platform.