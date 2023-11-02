Atlas-IAC to demonstrate its next-gen offering at SiGMA Europe 2023

To learn more about Atlas-IAC visit stand #2017 at SiGMA Europe 2023.

Leading sportsbook to showcase cutting-edge platform at Malta expo.

Press release.- Atlas-IAC has announced its participation at SiGMA Europe 2023, showcasing its most edge-cutting automation and advanced risk management tools at stand #2017, presenting a game-changing solution for the gambling industry.

Atlas-IAC’s platform has garnered international acclaim, particularly in the Brazilian market, where it has empowered operators to significantly enhance their commercial margins in the LatAm region.

Visitors to Atlas-IAC’s stand will have the opportunity to experience the unique automation, facilitating the process of managing the business and optimising the workflow that saves funds and increases margins. A dedicated team of Atlas-IAC professionals will be available throughout the event, exemplifying the company’s commitment to shaping the future of the industry.

See also: RubyPlay strengthens LatAm reach with Atlas-IAC partnership

Commenting on Atlas-IAC’s presence at SiGMA Europe, Maxim Slobodyanyuk, CEO at Atlas-IAC, said: “We are thrilled to be part of SiGMA Europe 2023, a premier event in the global gambling industry.

“We have come through a challenging path this year, including our dynamic expansion on the LatAm market and phenomenal performance results, which all resulted in Atlas-IAC being shortlisted for the most innovative sportsbook award this year.

“SiGMA provides us with a fantastic opportunity to showcase our cutting-edge technology and share our vision for the future of sportsbook solutions.”

To learn more about Atlas-IAC and its pioneering platform complete with the most cutting-edge technology on the market, visit stand #2017 at SiGMA Europe 2023.