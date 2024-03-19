New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $461.5m in February

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $211.6m.

Revenue from casinos, horse tracks and online operations rose 12 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for February. The state’s casinos and horse tracks that offer sports betting reported $461.5m, up 12 per cent from February 2023 ($412.2m).

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $211.6m, down 1.6 per cent compared to February 2023 ($215m). The online gaming win was $182.3m, up 27.9 per cent year-on-year from $142.6m.

Sports wagering gross revenue was $67.6m, a 23.7 per cent increase from $54.6m. New Jersey players wagered $1.08bn in February, up 27.6 per cent on last year. Some $1.04bn was bet online and $37.9m at retail sportsbooks.

The land-based win was as follows: Bally’s $10.6m, down 13.1 per cent; Borgata $53.6m, down 6.7 per cent; Caesars $16.4m, down 13.7 per cent; the Golden Nugget $11.6m, up 4 per cent; Hard Rock $41.1m, up 9.6 per cent; Harrah’s $18.2m, down 14 per cent; Ocean $31m, up 18 per cent; Resorts $12.1m, down 13 per cent; and Tropicana $16.6m, down 3 per cent.

When internet gambling and sports betting is included, Bally’s won $18.9m, up 4.8 per cent; Borgata $91.8m, down 3 per cent; Caesars $16.2m, down 15.5 per cent; Golden Nugget $62.9m, up 31 per cent; Hard Rock $54m, up 24 per cent; Harrah’s $18.6m, down 11 per cent; Ocean $37m, up 24.8 per cent; Resorts $12.1m, down 4.3 per cent; and Tropicana $30.1m, up 15 per cent. Among internet-only entities, Resorts Digital won $72.2m, up 49 per cent, and Caesars Interactive $5.5m, down 32.8 per cent.