Atlantic City Resorts Casino Hotel to celebrate 45th anniversary this weekend

US.- Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City is celebrating its 45th anniversary this Memorial Day weekend. The celebration will start on May 26 with a special giveaway, activities and live entertainment. During the night, the New York Bee Gees will perform in the Superstar Theater.

Kelsey Grammer and Mayor Marty Small Sr will host the annual opening of the Sea Ceremony. The party will continue with a Beach Ball Drop.

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $462.7m in April

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for April. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $462.7m, up 9.5 per cent compared to April 2022’s $422.5m.

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $231.5m, down 1.6 per cent compared to $235.3m in April 2022. The online gaming win was $158.9, up 16.1 per cent year-on-year from $136.9m. Sports wagering gross revenue was $72.3m, a 43.6 per cent increase from $50.3m.