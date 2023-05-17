New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $462.7m in April

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $231.5m.

New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks and online operations saw revenue rise 9.5 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for April. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $462.7m, up 9.5 per cent compared to April 2022’s $422.5m.

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $231.5m, down 1.6 per cent compared to $235.3m in April 2022. The online gaming win was $158.9, up 16.1 per cent year-on-year from $136.9m. Sports wagering gross revenue was $72.3m, a 43.6 per cent increase from $50.3m.

In terms of money won from on-premises gamblers, Bally’s won nearly $13.8m, down 4.3 per cent; Borgata won $58.1m, down 5.7 per cent; Caesars won $19.6m, down 2.7 per cent; the Golden Nugget won $13.1m, up 6.6 per cent; Hard Rock won $38.8m, down 4.4 per cent; Harrah’s won $21.8m, down 5.7 per cent; the Ocean casino won $34.2m, up over 30 per cent; Resorts won $12.4m, down over 13 per cent; and Tropicana won $19.5m, down 13 per cent.

When money from internet gambling and sports betting is included, Bally’s won $20.5m, up 18 per cent; Borgata won $107.8m, up 1.7 per cent; Caesars won $19.9m, down 1.6 per cent; Golden Nugget won nearly $54.8m, up 9.1 per cent; Hard Rock won $46.5m, down 4.2 per cent; Ocean won $39.1m, up over 40 per cent; Resorts won $12.3m, down 12.6 per cent; and Tropicana won $27.2m, down 18.4 per cent.

Among internet-only entities, Resorts Digital won $61.9m, up more than 69 per cent; and Caesars Interactive won $8.7m, down 4 per cent.

Total gaming revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $1.80bn reflecting a 12.4 per cent increase from $1.60bn reported in the prior period.

