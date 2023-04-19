Atlantic City Resorts Casino Hotel celebrates 45th anniversary

Guests are invited to take a free pull on the first slot machine that went live in Atlantic City in 1978.

The casino has planned a series of events.

US.- Resorts Casino Hotel, the first casino hotel in Atlantic City, celebrates its 45th anniversary next month. Festivities will begin on Friday, May 26, as Kelsey Grammer and mayor Marty Small host the Annual Opening of the Sea Ceremony, followed by boardwalk entertainment and the Annual Beach Ball Drop over the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Mark Giannantonio, president and CEO at Resorts Casino Hotel, said: “Being the first Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, it’s a huge accomplishment to celebrate 45 years of operation.”

Giannantonio added: “This wonderful milestone is a testament to the culture at our hotel, the hard work and dedication of our team members and the loyalty of our guests. We look forward to continued growth and success as Resorts Casino Hotel embarks on its next 45 years and beyond.”

There will be a retro-themed 45th-anniversary pop-up, Lounge78. On Saturday, May 27, guests will be invited to take a free pull on the very first slot machine that went live in Atlantic City in 1978.

