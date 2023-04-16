New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $487.4m in March

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $228.6m.

New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks and online operations saw revenue rise 15 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for March. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $487.4m, up 15 per cent compared to March 2022’s $423.7m.

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $228.6m, up 5.6 per cent compared to $216.6m in March 2022. The online gaming win was $165.7, up 17.8 per cent year-on-year from $140.7m. Sports wagering gross revenue was $93m, a 40.1 per cent increase from $66.4m.

In terms of land-based casino revenue, Borgata generated $61.5m, up nearly 12 per cent from a year ago; Hard Rock $40m, up 1.7 per cent; Ocean $34.6m, up over 36 per cent; Harrah’s $20.6m, up 3.1 per cent. Tropicana $19.3m (equal to last March); Caesars $17.1m, down 7.2 per cent; Resorts $12.6m, down 2.6 per cent, and Bally’s $10.5m, down nearly 22 per cent.

When internet and sports betting are included, the Borgata took $113.5m, up 6.2 per cent from a year ago; Golden Nugget $55m, up 7.7 per cent; Hard Rock $49.7 per cent, up 8.4 per cent; the Ocean Casino Resort $39.5m, up nearly 42 per cent; Tropicana $32.3m, up 4.4 per cent; Harrah’s $20.6m, up 2 per cent; Bally’s $17.3m, up 13.3 per cent; Caesars $17m, down 10 per cent, and Resorts $12.5m, down 3.4 per cent.

Resorts Digital, the online arm of Resorts casino, won $74.6m, up over 75 per cent, and Caesars Interactive NJ won $8.4m, down 15.2 per cent.

