Atlantic City casinos make Earth Day gestures

US.- The Casino Association of New Jersey (CANJ) announced a series of token initiatives involving Atlantic City casinos to mark Earth Day yesterday (April 22).

Borgata, Resorts Casino Hotel and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino participated in the NJDE Shell Recycling Programme, including beach cleanups. Bally’s Atlantic City planted something and participated in a garden cleanup. Hard Rock Atlantic City participated in Earth Hour by turning some of its lights off for a whole 60 minutes. Borgata Hotel & Casino Atlantic City converted their fountains into large floral displays, which sounds like it’s probably actually the opposite of what Earth Day is supposed to be about.

Mark Giannantonio, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey (CANJ), said: “The Atlantic City casino industry is focused on building a more sustainable future. It is vital that we help to protect the natural resources that make our oceanfront resort destination unique and valued to residents and visitors alike. From beach clean ups, shell recycling to solar panel installations, our collective efforts are reducing our carbon footprint and helping to safeguard the environment that we all care so deeply about.”

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $526.6m in March

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported that state’s casinos and horse tracks that offer sports betting reached $526.6m in gaming revenue in March, up 8.1 per cent from March 2023. The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $239.8m, up 4.9 per cent compared to March 2023 ($228.6m). The online gaming win was $197.2m, up 19 per cent year-on-year from $165.7m.