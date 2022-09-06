The Star appoints Zhan Spalding as general manager of surveillance in Queensland

Spalding will oversee surveillance at The Star’s two Queensland properties.

The Star Entertainment Group has appointed Zhan Spalding to the newly created role.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has appointed Zhan Spalding to the newly created role of general manager surveillance in Queensland. She will commence immediate oversight of the existing surveillance operating model at the Star Gold Coast, as its $2bn expansion continues, and divide her time between Star’s two Queensland properties.

The company said: “With more than 30 years of experience leading surveillance and security operations for both national and international gaming venues, Ms Spalding will take on the dual role of overseeing The Star’s two Queensland properties.

“Ms Spalding will be a key part of the transition from the Treasury Brisbane surveillance team to a new model in preparation for operations commencing at the Queen’s Wharf Brisbane precinct with a planned staged opening in the second half of 2023.”

Jess Mellor, chief operating officer of The Star Gold Coast, said: “We are thrilled to have been successful in attracting Zhan to this new and critical role for the business.

“She has extensive expertise in surveillance technology implementation, multi-site management, restructuring and streamlining processes, which we will be relying on as we further cement our position as the Gold Coast’s premium tourism and entertainment destination.

“Her appointment underpins The Star’s growth and investment in Queensland as well as bolstering our female leadership ranks.”

Spalding added: “Throughout my career, there have been many times I was the only woman in surveillance or security international network events team, so I am passionate about encouraging other women to pursue a career in this industry.

“I also want to shine a spotlight on the breadth of the role, which is complex and challenging requiring knowledge of technology, compliance, policy, procedure, data analytics, crisis management and more.”

Star Entertainment Group appoints new non-executive directors

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, the Star Entertainment Group announced two new appointments to its board in line with the program of board renewal referenced in the announcements on1 April 1 2022 and May 13 2022.

Anne Ward and David Foster have been appointed as non-executive directors of The Star, subject to casino regulatory approvals being obtained.

According to the company’s announcement, Anne Ward is an experienced company director with expertise in business management, strategy, governance, risk and finance and broad industry experience spanning financial services, banking, insurance, technology, healthcare, government, education, tourism and entertainment.

Ward is currently Chair of ASX-listed e-commerce group Redbubble Ltd and communication software provider Symbio Holdings Ltd. She recently retired from the board of Crown Resorts Limited following the completion of the takeover by Blackstone in June 2022.