The Star posts update on Gold Coast resort development

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group is moving forward with the development of the Star Gold Coast casino resort. The casino operator has announced a significant construction milestone has been reached on the second 63-storey tower.

According to the statement, approximately 12,000 cubic metres of concrete have been poured on a 21-meter high, six-level podium, which will support a luxury pool deck, pool bar, events lawn, and other hospitality facilities.

The AU$400m development with 210 rooms and 457 one, two and three-bedroom residential apartments, is on track to open in 2024.

Jess Mellor, chief operating officer of The Star Gold Coast, said: “It’s a really exciting stage of construction as we’ve reached the point where every week from now on, we will see the tower taking shape rising approximately a level every week.”

She added: “By the time this game-changing development is complete we will have more accommodation offerings than any other resort in Australia, with as many hotel rooms as Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

“Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic we are proudly and confidently investing in the Gold Coast.

“Our masterplan allows for a total of five towers, so we are continuing to build a world-class tourism and entertainment destination in one of the world’s most sought-after holiday locations, creating hundreds of jobs and supporting our local economy.”

This is the second of two projects from the Star Entertainment Group and its consortium partners Chow Tai Fook Enterprises and Far East Consortium on the Gold Coast. The joint venture partners are also developing the Queen’s Wharf redevelopment project in Brisbane, which is scheduled to open in stages from the second half of 2023.

The Star to bring in Independent monitor to oversee renewal programme

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, the Star Entertainment Group has announced that it has appointed Allen & Overy Consulting to monitor the design and implementation of its renewal programme, which is being led by The Star’s Transformation Office to improve risk, compliance and culture.

Meanwhile, Wexted Advisors has been appointed by ILGA as an interim expert advisor to NSW regulators. The Star’s Sydney casino operations will be audited by Wexted Advisors as well as the effectiveness of its governance, systems, supervision, and oversight.