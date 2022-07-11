The Star appoints Michael Issenberg as independent director

The Star Entertainment Group has confirmed the appointment of Michael Issenberg as an independent non-executive director after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

Issenberg has been chairman of Tourism Australia since October 2021 and is also chairman of Reef Corporate Services Limited, the company responsible for Reef Casino Trust. He held senior positions at AccorHotels for over 25 years, most recently as chairman and CEO of AccorHotels Asia Pacific.

Issenberg was previously CEO of Mirvac Hotels and held positions at Westin Hotels & Resorts, Laventhol & Horwath and Horwath & Horwath Services in San Francisco and Sydney.

Queensland’s review into Star Entertainment gets underway

The Queensland government’s inquiry into the Star Entertainment’s suitability to hold a casino licence has begun this week. Former judge The Honourable Robert Gotterson AO is leading the review, which will probe similar matters as those covered in the inquiry in New South Wales.

The review will examine Star’s commitment to Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CTF), its management of VIP customers, high rollers and international customers, and the use of China UnionPay debit or credit card facilities, despite restrictions on Chinese currency transactions.