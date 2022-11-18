Robbie Cooke confirmed as CEO and managing director of The Star

Robbie Cooke has been confirmed in the position following regulatory approvals.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has confirmed that all necessary approvals have been received for Robert ‘Robbie’ Cooke to begin his role as managing director and chief executive officer. Cooke’s appointment was announced on June 29, following an extensive search and he had been due to take up the role in October.

Cooke replaces Ben Heap, who has returned to a non-executive role in the company. He’s the company’s fourth CEO this year following Matt Bekie, who resigned during the New South Wales inquiry into the Star, John O’Neill and Geoff Hogg.

The company has undergone a series of profound changes after multiple investigations. In Queensland, the company has been deemed unsuitable to continue holding a casino licence and it has received show cause notices from the Queensland regulator, the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation (OLGR).

In New South Wales, the Star was found unsuitable to operate casinos. Potential disciplinary action could range from a letter of no confidence to a written order, a fine of up to AU$100m, the cancellation or suspension of casino licences or the designation of a special manager.

New board appointments

The Star Entertainment Group Limited has announced the appointment of Deborah Page AM and Toni Thornton as non-executive directors, subject to regulatory approval. The appointments are a continuation of the board renewal program announced following the resignations of Gerard Bradley and Sally Pitkin.

In August, the casino operator announced the appointment of Anne Ward and David Foster as non-executive directors.