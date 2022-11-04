The Star receives show cause notices from Queensland regulator

The Star Entertainment Group has until November 25 to demonstrate why disciplinary action should not be taken.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has reported that two of its subsidiaries have received show cause notices from the Queensland regulator, the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation (OLGR).

The Star Entertainment Qld Limited has been served notices in its capacity as licensee of Treasury Brisbane and lessee of The Star Gold Coast. The Star Entertainment Qld Custodian Pty Ltd has been served a notice as licensee of The Star Gold Coast.

The notices relate to issues arising from the independent external review of the Star’s Queensland casinos undertaken by the Honourable Robert Gotterson AO, from Adam Bell SC’s report for New South Wales, OLGR’s own investigation and the attorney-general’s response.

The Star Entertainment Group has until November 25 to demonstrate why disciplinary action should not be taken. Potential disciplinary action could range from a letter of no confidence to a written order, a fine of up to AU$100m, the cancellation or suspension of casino licences or the designation of a special manager.

According to the press release “the minister will consider all responses received before deciding what (if any) disciplinary action to impose or take.”

