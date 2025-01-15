Galaxy Entertainment Group announces pay raise for its employees

Galaxy Entertainment Group has announced a pay raise for over 95 per cent of its team members, effective from April 1.

Macau.- Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) has formally announced a pay raise set to take effect from April 1, extending to eligible team members at the senior manager grade and below. According to the company, this salary hike will benefit approximately 98 per cent of GEG’s workforce.

The casino operator revealed those eligible, and who joined the company before January 1 this year, will get MOP600 (about US$75) extra if their monthly base salary and guaranteed tips – where applicable – are MOP16,000 or below. Qualifying recipients with a monthly base salary above MOP16,000 (about US$1990) will receive a 2.5 per cent salary increase.

“Galaxy Entertainment would like to thank all its team members for their efforts and contributions in the past year, and looks forward to working together with them to achieve another success,” the company said.

Last December, GEG appointed Francis Lui Yiu Tung as chairman of the board. He succeeded his father, Lui Che Woo, the founder and chairman of GEG, who died on November 7 at the age of 95. Lui resigned from his role as deputy chairman, which he was appointed to in February 1997.