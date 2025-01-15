Thailand proposes to ban Polymarket

Access to Polymarket has been restricted in several jurisdictions, including Singapore and Taiwan.

Thailand.- The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau of Thailand plans to ban decentralised prediction marketplace Polymarket, as it may be deemed an online gambling website, which is illegal in the country.

Thailand’s cybercrime authorities stated that suspending Polymarket is crucial to preventing the public from becoming victims of online gambling and to stop the use of cryptocurrency for illegal activities. The police did not specify the timeline of a potential shutdown.

The cyber police said that the website facilitates betting on global events through cryptocurrencies, which would fall under illegal online gambling in the country.

Access to Polymarket has been restricted in several jurisdictions, including Singapore Taiwan, and the Us. Earlier this week, Singapore’s Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) ordered local internet service providers to restrict access to the prediction market platform. The regulator argued the crypto prediction platform is “an illegal gambling site operated by an unlicensed gambling service provider”.



