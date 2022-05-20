Star Entertainment chair John O’Neill quits

The Star Entertainment Group remains under the scrutiny of a public inquiry.

The Star Entertainment Group’s executive chairman John O’Neil has announced his resignation days before his scheduled appearance at the New South Wales inquiry in the casino operator.

Australia.- Another senior figure is to depart The Star Entertainment Group amid the New South Wales regulator’s inquiry into the company’s Sydney casino. Executive chairman John O’Neill has announced his resignation today (Friday). He is due to give testimony on May 23.

Star said in a statement that O’Neill would also step down from the board “with a departure date to be agreed”. It said he had informed the board of his decision today and that interim arrangements will be announced once finalised.

O’Neill is the latest senior figure to resign from The Star. Chief executive Matt Bekier, chief financial officer Harry Theodore, chief casino officer Greg Hawkins and chief legal and risk officer Paula Martin have all stepped down. O’Neill, former boss of Australian Rugby Union, was appointed as the casino’s interim executive chairman last month after Bekier’s resignation.

O’Neill was due to give evidence to the inquiry on Monday this week as its final witness, but the hearings were postponed until May 23 without explanation.

The NSW gaming regulator is investigating ASX-listed Star after media reports claiming the company enabled suspected money laundering, organised crime, fraud and foreign interference at its venues, including The Star Sydney.

