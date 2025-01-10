Sam Hill, Altenar: “We have the products and solutions to help operators of all different sizes”

Sam Hill, sales director at Altenar, spoke to Focus Gaming News about the company’s strategic plans for ICE Barcelona 2025.

Exclusive interview.- ICE Barcelona 2025 is coming up and Altenar is one of the companies that will attend the event to showcase cutting-edge innovations in sports betting software and personalised solutions tailored to diverse markets.

Focus Gaming News sat down with Sam Hill, sales director at Altenar, to discuss the company’s objectives for this year’s edition and the company plans for the year.

What are Altenar’s primary goals and expectations for exhibiting at ICE Barcelona this year? How does this event align with your broader business strategy?

ICE is an important event for us and we expect to be very busy speaking to existing clients and potential new partners. A conference on this scale attracts operators from around Europe and further afield, which aligns perfectly with our expertise in regulated markets around the world.

We have the products and solutions to help operators of all different sizes, whether they are a new start-up, an existing operator looking to change supplier, or seeking help moving into new markets. We also help casino operators add sportsbook to their offering and increase revenue, so we are ready to discuss a variety of requirements which will hopefully lead to new partnerships.

Can you share details about the specific products, updates, or innovations Altenar plans to showcase at ICE? Are there any new features or capabilities being introduced to your sports betting software?

We are continuously rolling out new features and there have been numerous innovations over the last few months that we are proud to shout about.

Our new bet acceptance logic has reduced the number of live bets rejected and improved the user experience. The proprietary algorithm filters out the ‘noise’ of odds changes and allows the users to place bets on the prices they initially selected, even if the odds changed during a bet delay.

Betting on esports is growing in popularity and our new esports lobby features in-page navigation and a custom streaming player, while scoreboards and a live map tracker will soon be added to the new pages. Market uptime, market offering and event coverage will significantly improve too.

We have also streamlined our horse racing and greyhound offering by creating a single lobby with a series of new widgets. The revamped racing lobby is designed to deliver an intuitive and seamless user experience, enabling players to effortlessly filter and discover upcoming and popular races.

Our Boosted Odds, Bet Slip Boost and Rewards Manager are all important promotional tools which can help with player retention, plus our fast markets widget is an exciting new feature where the user is able to make quick decisions using swipe actions.

From your perspective, what are the key trends shaping the sports betting industry in 2025, and how is Altenar positioning itself to meet these demands?

Player personalisation is one of the major trends in the industry, with operators seeking new ways to tailor the betting experience to their players. Intelligence services are becoming vital and at Altenar we have devised an exciting in-house solution to leverage the data produced by our sportsbook.

The system allows operators to use the data in a variety of innovative ways, including producing personalised content for users, performing automated user segmentation, audience group creation and much more.

Behavioural analysis can be used to recommend personalised experiences, offers and content that aligns with the player’s interests, while marketing campaigns can be based at specific player groups based on factors such as their betting habits and frequency.

The improved functionality will help operators make informed decisions aligned with the interests of the users as well as the business objectives. It will help to boost the detection of potential risks, helping to safeguard the operator’s financial interests and encourage responsible gambling practices.

More and more players are also seeking instant gratification when it comes to betting and that is a trend which we expect to continue. Rather than wait several hours for the outcome of their bet to be decided, players are seeking quicker thrills so our fast markets widget can be a big differentiator.

The widget allows people to place quick fun bets on a wide variety of markets, and it can be used as a useful conversion tool for casino players.

Altenar is known for its flexible and personalised service. Can you elaborate on how your platform adapts to the unique needs of different operators and markets?

Our platform provides clients with the power to take control of their offering but the level of support we provide is what really allows us to stand out from our competition.

We advise operators throughout the implementation and then deliver continual operational insights once the brand is live. We help with customisation and localisation of the UI, best practices around trading and risk strategy, and to what degree each operator should prioritise every feature.

How we support and guide our customers is very important and our account management team is vital. We offer a fully managed service that is bespoke and tailored based on each territory because of the experience and expertise we have in the team. We execute an operator’s strategy together and the success we have in building those partnerships is at the heart of our success.

Your software is powered by official premium-quality data feeds. How do these data partnerships enhance the user experience, and what role does technology play in ensuring reliability and stability?

Using premium data feeds has numerous benefits both for players and operators alike. In terms of the user experience, an increased number of events and markets are available which means more choice when it comes to bet placement, especially in terms of player and team props. Offering these markets allows the user to tailor their bets to their taste.

Live betting windows remain open for longer too, while bets can be accepted and settled faster, which cuts out the frustration of not being able to place the desired bet or waiting for winnings to be paid out.

Sportsbook providers must have the right technology in place to capitalise on the benefits that premium data feeds offer. Robust infrastructure allows the data to sync with the platform to ensure statistics and odds are updated in real time, helping operators do business in highly competitive and regulated markets.

As Altenar continues to grow, what are the key markets or regions you’re focusing on, and what can clients and partners expect from Altenar in the coming year?

As a global sportsbook provider, we are ready to work with operators in any regulated market as shown by our success in 2024. We have partnerships with clients across Europe and recently acquired a licence in Denmark, while we remain optimistic about the future in Latin America, where countries like Brazil and Peru are advancing regulatory frameworks.

Our new licence in South Africa can be our gateway to success in Africa, while we have ambitious plans for North America and Asia too. Our operational services team are well versed in launching regulated markets, while also being able to deliver ongoing value to our clients in these markets.

Our focus will remain on innovation and delivering products which will engage players while driving profitability for operators by providing a smooth experience with personalised features and localised content.