Geoff Hogg steps down as Star’s acting chief executive officer

The decision comes as the Star Entertainment Group prepares to respond to the report from the New South Wales inquiry into its suitability.

Australia.- Geoff Hogg has resigned as chief executive officer and from all other positions at The Star Entertainment. Robbie Cooke will become managing director and chief executive officer, with Ben Heap assuming the role of executive chairman on an interim basis until he starts.

Hogg’s departure date is yet to be determined. For now, he will continue to work and take part in the transition. The Star stated it will make a further announcement once the timing of Cooke’s commencement has been finalised.

The decision comes a few days before the deadline for The Star Entertainment Group to respond to Adam Bell SC’s report following New South Wales’ investigation of the casino operator. The report found it unsuitable to hold a casino licence.

Heap has said previously that the company acknowledges public criticism of its governance, behaviour and culture, including by the NSW Independent Casino Commission chief commissioner, Philip Crawford, and that Star is considering the finding of the report.

He said: “Over the coming days, we are working to respond to the notice from the NSW Independent Casino Commission as to why we should be able to continue to operate.

“We are taking stock of our existing programs, the changes made to date, and planned initiatives. We recognise the seriousness of the matters raised by Mr Bell and Mr Crawford and are determined to address them and do so with urgency.”

Dominic Perrottet, premier of New South Wales, has warned that if the Star fails to respond to Bell’s report, it will probably be forced to close The Star Sydney.