Gerard Bradley to step down from Star Entertainment board

Gerard Bradley has been a member of the board of The Star Entertainment Group for nine years.

Gerard Bradley and Sally Pitkin will step down from the board in the coming months.

Australia.- Two more board members are to depart Star Entertainment Group amid the ILGA’s ongoing inquiry into its Sydney casino. Star director of nine years Gerard Bradley has told the inquiry that he will “leave the board within the near term.” Meanwhile, Sally Pitkin has indicated her intention to step down from the Board by the end of the current financial year.

The latest departures follow the resignations of chief financial officer Harry Theodore, chief casino officer (NSW) Greg Hawkins and chief legal and risk officer and company secretary Paula Martin.

There are still more than three months to go in the inquiry into The Star Sydney, which has been extended until August 31.

The Star Entertainment Group has announced it has decided to immediately suspend rebate programmes for both domestic and international players across all its casinos until further notice. It said it has hired external advisors and continues a programme of work on its systems and processes while cooperating with the review.

Star director might have misled shareholders, inquiry hears

In the latest testimonies at the ILGA’s public inquiry into the Star Entertainment Group, Star director Ben Heap, was accused of having misled shareholders regarding accusations about the company’s links to organised crime.

Counsel assisting the inquiry Casper Conde asked Heap if he had misled the company’s shareholders. Heap denied that and said the media had sensationalized the accusations and that their claims did not adequately reflect how Star Entertainment considered the situation.