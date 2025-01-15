Macau restructures Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau

Authorities in Macau have announced the appointment of 65 new staff to increase the number of inspectors at the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ).

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) has started its restructuring process by hiring new inspectors. Announced as part of the Legislative Assembly report on Macau’s financial-year 2025 budget plan, the regulator will be adding 65 staff this year.

The report outlines the explanation to the assembly of the government’s expected revenue and public spending items for this year, however, it doesn’t mention the current total number of employees of the Macau casino regulator.

It said the additional workers were needed for the “effective implementation” of casino inspection duties in the current gaming concession period that started on January 1, 2023, according to the report. The assembly’s opinion report noted that the 2025 recruitments are part of the gaming bureau’s restructuring effort.

A law related to the structure of DICJ, which went effective on June 22, 2021, said that the number of posts at the gaming bureau would expand by circa 139 per cent over a period of time, from 192 to 459.

