Pronet Gaming gets ready for ICE Barcelona 2025

Pronet Gaming details what attendees of ICE Barcelona can expect from the company’s participation in this year’s edition of the event.

Press release.- Pronet Gaming will be showcasing its products at their stand 2C43 at ICE Barcelona 2025, Fira Gran Via, January 20 – 22. The award-winning full turnkey platform provider promises immersive games, exclusive rewards, engaging product demonstrations, and more.

As the company continues to grow and innovate, this year’s ICE promises to be a standout occasion for Pronet Gaming. For starters, a fun Marble Dash game in collaboration with LiveGames will be available, offering visitors to their stand an interactive experience and a chance to win several big-ticket prizes.

Lucky contestants can go home with premium items like an iPhone 15, AirPods, Beats headphones, and Pronet Gaming merchandise such as travel plugs and power banks. In addition, visitors to their stand will receive special giveaways and can enjoy a drink at a built-in bar, complete with a mixologist and flair bartender concocting custom cocktails on demand.

Among the company’s product highlights to look forward to is a newly launched platform, BetX Pro—the company’s signature betting exchange product. It now provides unique liquidity where users can request their own odds rather than be confined to just those offered at regular sportsbooks. In addition, users may now create agent and player tree systems to manage, monitor, and monetise all activity, and not just losing bettor volume.

With an ever-expanding portfolio, Pronet Gaming continues to onboard new providers while offering a unique experience to players through their exclusive studios in the live casino realm. As the company enters new markets, it integrates providers specifically tailored to these regions, making confident strides toward its global goals and helping partners secure exclusive, region-specific content. Additionally, Pronet Gaming is excited to introduce the upcoming Jackpot tool, designed to seamlessly connect all its content and deliver an exceptional player experience, boosting each player’s chances to win big across any game.

Pronet Gaming boasts extensive B2C and B2B industry experience, backed by deep local-market knowledge across the regions it serves, ensuring its clients receive tailored, first-class service and guidance. Its team is ready to engage with visitors and help them explore how Pronet Gaming can support their business objectives.

Alex Karaoulis, Commercial & Product Strategy Lead, Pronet Gaming, said: “We are thrilled to be part of ICE Barcelona 2025 for many reasons. Not only is it our first time exhibiting at ICE in the beautiful city of Barcelona, but it also marks a significant milestone for Pronet Gaming.

“Our company is growing fast, with many talented new individuals joining our team recently. The year 2025 is also when we will expand our operations into Asia, making our presence at ICE even more exciting and we’re looking forward to making the most of this landmark event.”

ICE Barcelona 2025 will be a pivotal moment for Pronet Gaming, showcasing the company’s growth, innovation, and commitment to providing trusted service. The award-winning company is inviting all attendees to visit their stand for an unforgettable experience filled with fun, prizes, and insightful conversations.

What’s more, Pronet Gaming has been announced as a finalist in no less than eight categories at the prestigious International Gaming Awards (IGA) 2025. The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 19, 2025 in Barcelona, where Pronet Gaming will be vying for recognition as Best Customer Service Company of the Year; Global Gaming Company of the Year; Innovator of the Year; Mobile Sports Product of the Year; Multi-Channel Provider/Supplier of the Year; Sports Betting Platform of the Year; Technology Provider/Supplier; and Unique Gaming Company of the Year.

According to the firm, Pronet Gaming’s recognition at the IGA “highlights the company’s continued growth and impact across the global gaming industry, with its innovative products and dedication to exceptional service setting it apart from competitors.”

On January 21, Pronet Gaming will be attending Barca Baby at The Palau Nacional. Invited guests can expect an evening of networking, complimentary food, and golden opportunities to connect with industry professionals and thought leaders. Pronet Gaming is proud to be Vodka Luge Display Sponsor at the SBC-hosted event where they will be treating visitors to vodka and Jägermeister shots.