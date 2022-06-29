The Star Entertainment Group appoints new CEO

The casino operator has announced the appointment of Robert Cooke as managing director and chief executive officer.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has named Robert Cooke as managing director and chief executive officer. Cooke is currently the managing director of Tyro Payments, an Australian bank and payments fintech providing merchant credit and EFTPOS services, which he successfully led to IPO in 2019.

Before joining Tatts Group, Cooke was managing director of Wotif.com from 2006 to 2013 where he oversaw several acquisitions and steered the business to a successful ASX listing in 2006.

Star Entertainment Groups interim chairman Ben Heap said: “Robbie is a trusted, respected and highly experienced chief executive. He has been the CEO of major ASX 200 listed companies and brings extensive commercial experience in operating and driving transformation programs within highly regulated environments, overseeing large workforces and building executive teams in multi-jurisdictional locations.

“Given The Star’s significant investments to develop world-class tourism and entertainment destinations in South East Queensland and Sydney, the Company will benefit significantly from both his understanding of the industry’s regulatory environment and extensive insights and experience across the hotel and broader hospitality sector.

“Robbie is well placed to lead The Star and restore confidence in the organisation. He is an outstanding choice to guide the Company through its critical ongoing renewal program, a body of work already underway that will deliver a number of near and medium-term initiatives focused on governance, culture, training, systems and technology.”

Cooke said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to re-join the gaming and hospitality industry, which is a passion of mine and where I have spent the majority of my career.

“There are challenges for The Star that have been well documented. They will be my priority and focus. Ensuring the continuity of the business through a comprehensive renewal program is of paramount importance. This is also an incredibly resilient business with thousands of team members providing the commitment, enthusiasm and inspiration that helps deliver outstanding customer service.

“Major development projects are also underway or in planning across The Star, and in South East Queensland they represent transformational opportunities for the Company and the state. It’s all the more exciting with the Olympics on their way in 2032.”

Cooke’s start date will be confirmed soon, subject to regulatory approvals.

Authorities reject the Star Sydney’s proposal to add more gaming machines

The Star Entertainment Group has confirmed that the NSW Government has rejected its proposal to increase the number of gaming machines permitted at The Star Sydney. According to the company, the government does not consider The Star’s proposal to be appropriate at this time.

In August last year, the casino operator had requested the government let it add 1,000 extra poker machines through a proposal to transfer licences from poor-performing machines in other areas of the state.