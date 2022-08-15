Star Entertainment Group appoints new non-executive directors

The Star Entertainment Group has named Anne Ward and David Foster as non-executive directors, subject to casino regulatory approvals being obtained.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has announced two new appointments to its board in line with the program of board renewal referenced in the announcements on1 April 1 2022 and May 13 2022.

Anne Ward and David Foster have been appointed as non-executive directors of The Star, subject to casino regulatory approvals being obtained.

According to the company’s announcement, Anne Ward is an experienced company director with expertise in business management, strategy, governance, risk and finance and broad industry experience spanning financial services, banking, insurance, technology, healthcare, government, education, tourism and entertainment.

Ward is currently Chair of ASX-listed e-commerce group Redbubble Ltd and communication software provider Symbio Holdings Ltd. She recently retired from the board of Crown Resorts Limited following the completion of the takeover by Blackstone in June 2022.

She stated: “The Star is one of Australia’s leading integrated resort companies and I am excited about the opportunity to make a positive contribution to the future success of the company. I look forward to joining the Board and helping shape the program of work to transform The Star and drive value for shareholders.”

David Foster worked for more than 25 years in the financial services sector, including over five years as chief executive officer of Suncorp Bank until 2013. He currently holds several ASX-listed company directorships, including Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd.

He said: “I am very pleased to be joining the Board of The Star and look forward to contributing to organisational change that will deliver benefits for all stakeholders.”

Star Entertainment Groups’ interim chairman Ben Heap added: “Anne and David bring a relevant set of skills to our Board at this important juncture. They have extensive experience in highly regulated industries, impressive backgrounds in risk and compliance, and invaluable leadership insights forged during their respective careers in law and banking.

“Along with fellow Non-Executive Directors, Michael Issenberg, Richard Sheppard, Katie Lahey AM and Gerard Bradley AO, I welcome Anne and David as we continue to refresh The Star’s Board.”

The Star to bring in Independent monitor to oversee renewal programme

The casino operator announced that it has appointed Allen & Overy Consulting to monitor the design and implementation of its renewal programme, which is being led by The Star’s Transformation Office to improve risk, compliance and culture.

Meanwhile, Wexted Advisors has been appointed by ILGA as an interim expert advisor to NSW regulators. The Star’s Sydney casino operations will be audited by Wexted Advisors as well as the effectiveness of its governance, systems, supervision, and oversight.