Paradise Co revenue up 312.9% in September

Revenue was down 22.4 per cent from August.

The South Korean casino has reported revenue of KRW39.17bn (US$27.6m).

South Korea.- Paradise Co has reported revenue of KRW39.17bn (US$27.6m) for September. The figure was up 312.9 per cent year-on-year but down 22.4 per cent when compared to August (KRW50.76bn/US$37.3m).

Table-game sales declined 24.8 per cent sequentially from KRW48.10bn to KRW35.6bn. Machine-game sales were up 20.7 per cent month-on-month from KRW2.66bn to KRW3.21bn.

During the first nine months of 2022, Paradise Co’s cumulative casino revenue was KRW217.45bn, up 15.3 per cent from last year. For the first half of the year, the casino operator posted revenue of KRW101.23bn (US$77.91m), a decline of 10.1 per cent when compared to last year.

In August, South Korean authorities announced that visitors with travel documents issued by Japan, Taiwan or Macau can enter visa-free. Travellers must apply online for permission to enter through the Korea Electronic Travel Authorization website at least 72 hours before their return flight.