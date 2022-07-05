Paradise Co revenue down 10.1% for H1

The casino operator has reported revenue of KRW101.23bn for the first half.

Paradise Co has reported that revenue was down 10.1 per cent year-on-year to KRW101.23bn (US$77.91m) for the first six months.

South Korea.- Paradise Co has shared its financial results for the first six months of the year. It posted revenue of KRW101.23bn (US$77.91m), a decline of 10.1 per cent when compared to last year. Table game sales were KRW739.77bn, down 15.3 per cent when compared to 2021.

Meanwhile, June’s revenue was down 21.8 per cent month-on-month and 16.5 per cent year-on-year to KRW13.3bn (US$10.3m). The table drop was up 11 per cent month-on-month but down 30.9 per cent year-on-year at KRW135.2bn. Revenue generated by gaming tables reached KRW10.69bn in June.

Analysts at Seúl Shinhan Investment Corp have reported that the South Korean casino operator could see the most benefit from the arrival of Japanese tourists in the following months due to a return of regular passenger flights to and from that country.