NSW cashless gaming card policy may include exemptions for regional pubs and clubs

A transition period to exclude non-metropolitan areas from the cashless gaming card is under consideration by NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet.

Australia.- In a new attempt to win support from The National Party of Australia, “The Nationals” who are still hesitant about the introduction of cashless gaming cards the Perrottet government proposed a transition period that excludes non-metropolitan areas from the cashless gaming card.

Deputy Prime Minister and National Party leader Paul Toole confirmed to the Guardian on Thursday (January 19) that the idea of ​​keeping regional areas off the map was part of “discussions” about the proposal.

Asked whether he would support cashless cards if there were exceptions, Toole said it was part of ongoing discussions between the two parties.

Perrottet has been campaigning for cashless gaming for months and is under increasing pressure to release details of his policy after Labor announced a series of gaming guidelines this week.

While the Labor party does not support the immediate introduction of cashless gambling, opposition leader Chris Minns announced he would appoint a panel of experts to oversee a test of the new technology if elected in March.

Minns proposal also includes a ban on club donations. While gambling companies are already banned from making donations in NSW, clubs are banned because of their charitable status.

Asked about it, Perrottet said: “I’ve been a longstanding advocate for public funding [of elections] because we need to be in a position where the public has the greatest conference possible in elected officials and anything that we can do to increase that we should.”

A week ago, New South Wales clubs raised their voices to set their position straight against the introduction of cashless gaming cards in the state.

ClubsNSW chairman, George Peponis, has accused media and anti-gambling advocates of misrepresenting its position on digital technology. The gaming group is convinced cashless gaming cards are not a workable solution as debate about the technology intensifies ahead of the state election in March.

See also: Australian PM rejects a nationwide gambling reform