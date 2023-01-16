NSW Labor Leader announces major gambling reforms in case of winning elections

Chris Minns said a Labor Government would cut the number of poker machines and impose a mandatory cashless gaming trial if the party wins the election.

Australia.- Debate around major gambling reforms continues to be the focus of attention ahead of the upcoming state elections in March in New South Wales.

Now, Labor leader Chris Minns has stated in case the NSW Labor Party win the election, the government will introduce a series of gambling reforms.

Through Twitter, Minns said it will be “the most comprehensive reform package in NSW history.”

The plan includes reducing the number of poker machines in the state by requiring one poker machine to be forfeited for every two machines traded between a pub or club. Currently, one machine is forfeited for every three traded, according to Minns.

He also stated the Labor Party will also immediately reduce the NSW-wide machine entitlement cap and introduce a floating cap that will go down every year as machine licenses go down.

The party also plans to reduce cash feed-in limits from AU$5000 to AU$500 per machine, for all new poker machines. The measure will then apply to older machines.

He also proposed the banning of political donations from clubs, the banning of signage advertising poker machines outside venues and the expansion of self-exclusion registers to use facial recognition technology.

NSW Labor will also invest AU$100m into programs to reduce gambling-related harm issues.

A Labor Government would also aim to introduce a mandatory 12-month cashless gaming trial in NSW, which will begin on July 1, 2023. The trial will include at least 500 machines, with a mix of pubs and clubs. Minns said an independent panel will be tasked with providing a roadmap to the implementation of gaming reform across the state.

The Labor Party’s proposed gambling reforms, however, were criticized as being “too weak”. According to The Brisbane Times, independent MP Alex Greenwich said Labor’s plan was not adequate and could delay serious reform to curb problem gambling in NSW.

A ClubsNSW spokeswoman also added the plan contains a number of measures that would have material impacts on the club industry.

Charles Livingstone, a Monash University associate professor and gambling policy expert, criticized the cashless gaming trial arguing it won’t collect any more data than they already have as there are more than 90,000 poker machines in the state.

Meanwhile, a Resolve Strategic survey for The Sydney Morning Herald found the state’s voters to be in favour of cashless gaming cards. Some 63 per cent of respondents backed a cashless gaming card for poker machines and only 16 per cent were opposed to any change.

The survey also showed that only 28 per cent believes pubs and clubs are doing enough to deal with problem gambling, while 47 per cent described their efforts as poor. Some 32 per cent think the cashless card should be rolled out immediately, while 24 per cent support a voluntary trial and 19 per cent backed mandatory testing in some areas.