MGTO still thinks Macau tourism numbers will exceed 2024 target

Cheng Wai Tong has repeated that the city may reach 34 million visitors.

Macau.- Cheng Wai Tong, the deputy director of the Macau Government Tourist Office (MGTO) has repeated a forecast that the will exceed its goal of 33 million visitors for 2024, potentially reaching 34 million by the end of December.

Former Macau chief executive Ho Iat Seng had made the same prediction in his speech to the Legislative Assembly on November 19. The number would remain below the 39.4 million visitors seen in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview with TDM Radio, Tong also said there was no data on hotel reservations for the upcoming Christmas season, but he expressed a positive outlook. He pointed out that Macau typically sees its highest tourist traffic in August and December.

Visitor numbers grow in Macau districts revitalised with support from casino operators

Elsie Ao Ieong, Macau’s secretary for social affairs and culture, has reported that the six districts assigned to casino operators for economic revitalisation have seen at least 1.7 million visitors for performances since work began in 2023.

During a Legislative Assembly session on Monday (December 2), Ao Ieong said that more than 750 arts and cultural performances have taken place, creating work for over 200 service providers. Over 200 cultural and creative businesses were given a platform to sell their crafts and artworks.

Ao Ieong said that more late-night food and beverage businesses have been introduced in the Barra zone, which has been revitalised by MGM China Holdings. The Lai Chi Vun shipyards complex, revamped by Galaxy Entertainment Group is to see family attractions, an outdoor leisure space and a venue for performances open later this month.

Meanwhile, Piers 23 and 25, assigned to Melco Resorts & Entertainment, are undergoing renovation near the Inner Harbour while Rua da Felicidade, Wynn Macau’s project, is now fitted with canopies.